Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

