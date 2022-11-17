Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.