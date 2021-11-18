Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
