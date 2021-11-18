 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

