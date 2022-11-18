Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.