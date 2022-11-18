This evening in Napa: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa …
For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It look…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are…
Napa's evening forecast: Some clouds. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomor…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…