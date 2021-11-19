 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News