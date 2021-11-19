Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Napa. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with f…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. W…
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees toda…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. W…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.