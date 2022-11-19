This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
