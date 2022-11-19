 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

