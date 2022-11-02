 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 PM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

