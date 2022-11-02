Napa's evening forecast: Occasional light rain tapering to a few showers late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 3:00 PM PDT until WED 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye…
This evening in Napa: Mostly clear. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a moder…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Mond…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
🎧 What have we learned 10 years after Superstorm Sandy? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. …