 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News