Napa's evening forecast: Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees toda…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. …
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. W…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. W…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Winds …
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be …