Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.