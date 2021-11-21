 Skip to main content
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

