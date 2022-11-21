 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

