Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

