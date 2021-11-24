 Skip to main content
Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 3:00 AM PST until WED 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Local Weather

