For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Napa: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see high…
This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorro…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It loo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks…