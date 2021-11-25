Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.