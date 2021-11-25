Napa's evening forecast: Generally clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Napa folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Winds …
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Napa. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.