Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
