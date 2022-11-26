 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

