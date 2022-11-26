This evening in Napa: Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
