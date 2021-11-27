Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
