Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.