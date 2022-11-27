This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
