Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

