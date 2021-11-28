Napa's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
