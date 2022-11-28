Napa's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:00 AM PST until TUE 3:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
This evening in Napa: Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature …
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa are…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
The polar vortex is a band of strong winds, high up in the atmosphere, spinning counter-clockwise around the North Pole.