This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
