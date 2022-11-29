 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

