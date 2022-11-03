Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM PDT until THU 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.