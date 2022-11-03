This evening in Napa: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM PDT until THU 9:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
