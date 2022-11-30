 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Napa folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

