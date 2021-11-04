Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, w…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scatte…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. …
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.