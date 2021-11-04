 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News