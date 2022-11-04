 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

