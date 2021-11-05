Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.