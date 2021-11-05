 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News