Napa's evening forecast: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 23% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
