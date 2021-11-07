 Skip to main content
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

