Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees toda…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, w…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scatte…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 d…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Winds should be c…
This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.