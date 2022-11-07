For the drive home in Napa: Showers this evening becoming less numerous overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Napa area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 9:00 PM PST until MON 3:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
