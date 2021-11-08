This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, w…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Scatte…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Winds s…
Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Napa: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see…
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.