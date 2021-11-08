 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Napa area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

Local Weather

