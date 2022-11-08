This evening in Napa: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 47F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 9:00 PM PST until TUE 9:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
