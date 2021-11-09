 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 7:00 PM PST until TUE 3:00 AM PST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

