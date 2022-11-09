 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Napa temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

