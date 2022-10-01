This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Saturday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
