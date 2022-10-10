This evening in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
