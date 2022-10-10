 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from MON 3:00 PM PDT until MON 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

