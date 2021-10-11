This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 9:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The Napa area sh…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Winds …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Napa folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. The Napa area should s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Napa. It should reach a…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the f…