Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from MON 9:00 AM PDT until MON 8:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.

