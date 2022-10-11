Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM PDT until TUE 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
