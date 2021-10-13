 Skip to main content
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening in Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Napa. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.

