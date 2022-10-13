 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Napa will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM PDT until THU 9:00 PM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

