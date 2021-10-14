 Skip to main content
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

