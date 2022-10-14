Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
