Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.