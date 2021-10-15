Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.