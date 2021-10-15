 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Napa: A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit napavalleyregister.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News