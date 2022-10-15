 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

