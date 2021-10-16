 Skip to main content
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley

For the drive home in Napa: A clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Napa area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

