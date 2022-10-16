 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley

Napa's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on napavalleyregister.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

