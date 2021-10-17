This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Napa could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SUN 3:00 PM PDT until MON 3:00 AM PDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Napa folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Napa community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Napa area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees…
The Napa area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
Today's temperature in Napa will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It will be a warm day in Napa. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 deg…