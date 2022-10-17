This evening's outlook for Napa: A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Napa. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit napavalleyregister.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Napa Valley
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in Napa: Some clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Friday. It sho…
🎧 Learn about the importance of accurate translations of weather forecasts as well as fall foliage on two new episodes of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening's outlook for Napa: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Napa area can expect a hot day …
Napa's evening forecast: A few passing clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Napa Tuesday. The forec…
Napa's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Napa folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate…
How the costs of disasters like Hurricane Ian are calculated and why it takes so long to add them up
Preliminary property damage estimates for Ian so far range from $42 billion to as much as $258 billion, with some landing in the middle.
This evening in Napa: Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bal…
Tropical Storm Karl’s forward movement has stalled off Mexico’s southern Gulf coast, though forecasters say the halt should be brief and expect it to begin moving southward toward land early Thursday. The storm had been heading slowly to the north before weather conditions steered it around Wednesday night. It is expected to be nearing the coasts of Veracruz or Tabasco states by late Friday without strengthening into a hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Karl had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph late Wednesday. It was stationary, still centered about 255 miles north-northeast of the port city of Veracruz. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from Karl's center.
It will be a warm day in Napa. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 d…