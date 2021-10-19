For the drive home in Napa: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Napa people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit napavalleyregister.com.
Oct. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Napa Valley
